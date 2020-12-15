Criminals’ gang busted

Islamabad:Bhara Kahu police team has arrested four members of a criminal’s gang involved in incidents of dacoity and street crime and recovered snatched mobile phone and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted police team under supervision of DSP Hakim Khan to ensure arrest of criminals. This team including SHO Bhara Kahu police station Sub-Inspector Shaukat Mehmood and ASI Atiq-Ur-Rehman along with others successfully arrested four members of a criminal’s gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Abdul Basit Abbasi, Noor, Hazir Muhammad and Manaz Muhammad. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gunpoint from various areas Bhara Khau and city zone also. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.