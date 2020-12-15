Recovering Shadab attends practice session

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan on Monday attended a practice session in Queenstown where he performed batting and bowling while captain Babar Azam and Imamul Haq also performed some stretching exercises.

T20 team probables also played a match in which all the bowlers bowled while batsmen were seen batting. Bowlers were given a specific target to bowl at while batsmen were asked to score with a given run-rate.

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 102 (not out) off 48 balls. Abdullah Shafiq (38) and Talat Hussain (24) also played well. Fahim Ashraf picked up two wickets. The national team will head to Auckland where they will play the first T20I against New Zealand on December 18.