Waiting for Godot

The opposition parties have made it quite clear that they intend to hold a Long March to Islamabad although the date yet has to be finalised and there are reports that this may be delayed to February next year in the wake of the Covid-19 virus and also the extremely cold weather. In the same way, the process of resignations from assemblies may be held up to till a time when there is more opportunity to mobilise and make final decisions. Clearly, a divide could emerge on this aspect of the agreement between the parties, with the PPP having a great deal to lose if it gives up its government in Sindh. The question that now everyone asks is: where will this end? It is quite clear the PDM has no desire and no intention of talking to the government at this point at least. So where does the leave the country?

Given the instability and unrest that exists at present, people need to return to normalcy and be able to witness governance as it should really be happening with a focus on events within parliament, rather than on the streets. Battles between the opposition and the leadership should ideally be fought within the assemblies. However, there has been very little idealism in the politics experienced by Pakistan over the past few years. There is thus for many within the political sphere absolute justification for what the opposition is doing. It is unclear whether any party will step in to mediate but there is a long time between now and early next year so to rule out all possibility of any such negotiation would be presumptuous. For now, the opposition has spoken big and made powerful speeches and sent out some strong accusations in its jalsas.

While the question of the rising Covid cases still hangs over the country, the political wrangling that has gone on not just the past few months but since the 2013 elections will eventually have to come to some pass. Whether that will be a result of 'dialogue' or street action by the opposition depends on a number of variables, the most important being the way powerful stakeholders react to the PDM's demands and the fate of the Imran Khan government. Of course, much could happen in the days between now and February. There could be a division within the PDM – something various analysts have predicted. On the other hand, it could hold together and reconcile whatever differences exist. But, given the situation as it stands now (without variable factors) the future of the country looks like it will see less reconciliation and more clash.