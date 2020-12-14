PM recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday recommended “History of the Pathans” by Haroon Rashid as the book of the month, sharing that he is currently reading this one.

Taking to his Instagram, the premier said that the book is about Pathan tribes, akin to his own, which migrated to India from Afghanistan over the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of the subcontinent.

"This month I recommend the book “History of the Pathans” by Brig (R) Haroon Rashid. Volume Seven, which I am reading, is about Pathan tribes like mine who came to India from Afghanistan in the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of India," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"It traces the role they played in shaping the history of India," he added.

"The first volume of a comprehensive and authentic book on the history of Pathans is ready for unveiling covering its history from a pre-historic period that also includes cultural heritage traditions and history of Pathan land etc,” read the description of the book on Google books.

This is not the first time that the premier has recommended books to his fans, especially the youth of the country.

Previously, he had recommended that the youth read the famous book ‘Lost Islamic History’ in order to engage in insightful and enlightening reading during coronavirus lockdown.

He had also suggested the youth of Pakistan read Elif Shafak’s “The Forty Rules of Love”, in his bid to bring them closer to religion.