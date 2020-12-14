PDM has put people at risk: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Sunday said people should witness sympathy of PDM’s leaders for the nation, who left their poor workers astray on roads and they themselves were taking lavish breakfasts in five star hotels.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the PDM political leadership was enjoying traditional Lahori dishes in the house of Ayaz Sadiq while at the same time their workers were fighting cold and disease at the Greater Iqbal Park.

He said Nawaz Sharif had put his children outside and put children of the poor at risk.

Expressing regret, Raja Basharat said, “I think of the compelled mothers and sisters whose sons and brothers will be affected by the pandemic of Corona in the rally and whom these leaders are fueling their selfishness to save corruption.” Meanwhile, Raja Basharat along with Additional Chief Secretary Home and Inspector General Police Punjab continued to review the security arrangements and give appropriate instructions to the law enforcement agencies. The law minister also directed the police to make the security of the venue at Minar-e-Pakistan more effective and increase police patrols on the route of the rally.