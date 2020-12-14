Ayaz Sadiq fetes PDM leaders

LAHORE: PML-N leader and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's house in Lahore was a hub of activity on Sunday as the venue for an elaborate lunch hosted by the party for leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Geo News correspondent Amin Hafeez, from outside the residence on Maulana Shaukat Ali road, shared footage of dozens of PML-N supporters gathered there.

According to the correspondent, Maryam Nawaz hosted the event. Sadiq's chef told Geo News that the menu included siri paye (goat or cow curry), halwa poori (sweet semolina with fried flat bread), khad (baked meat) and bong (special cut of beef).

Furthermore, a dish of desi murghi (locally farmed chicken) was also especially prepared at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's request.

All dishes were prepared using desi ghee (clarified butter). The lunch was attended by multiple leaders of the 11-party Opposition alliance, including Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Pervez Rasheed, Mohammad Zubair, and Musaddik Malik. National Party's Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai were also in attendance. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived later with a caravan that had left from Bilawal House following a celebration that included the symbolic release of doves to represent freedom.-- Agencies