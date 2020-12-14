Career counselling; questions & answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I am doing my bachelor’s in software engineering. I want to do my master’s in IT from abroad. Which areas and countries would you suggest me especially if I am looking for a scholarship? (Ubaid ur Rahman, Sahiwal)

Ans: Dear Mr Ubaid, software engineering has a lot of scope and you can choose a number of specialisms for your masters. I would suggest that you look at Financial Security, Internet Security or the areas that cover SEO. If you end up doing a good bachelor’s degree with 3.0 and above CGPA, you may be able to find scholarships in Germany, Australia and even in the UK.

Q2: I am doing biotechnology from University of Sindh and pursuing my final year and without wasting any time I want to get enrolled in M.Phil. Therefore, sir can you please advise me:

I. Which institute you recommend for M.Phil in Karachi or anywhere in Pakistan?

II. I want to go abroad for M.Phil, internship or fellowship programme. My CGPA is 3.7. Kindly suggest me how can I get Fulbright scholarship? (Jannat Khatoon, Jamshoro)

Ans: After completion of your bachelor’s you should search the options that are available to you within biotechnology. I am sure University of Karachi has a very reputable and strong department or perhaps you would like to remain in the University of Sindh or look for the University of Agriculture Sciences in Tando Jam. My advice to you is that you should finish your M.Phil and based on your research in M.Phil search for funding to do your PhD in biotechnology. The countries that have great opportunities are: Germany, USA and Australia. The MoU between Pakistan and USA under the Pak-US Knowledge Corridor will help you apply and get a PhD scholarship with ease if you have a GPA 3.5 or above. I hope the information mentioned above will help you choose a right path.

Q3: Sir, I am a math teacher in BPS 14. My qualification is M.Sc (Hons) in agricultural engineering from University of Agriculture Faisalabad. The problem is, in School Department I cannot apply for higher scale with this degree. What do you suggest what I do? Whether I apply for some new job or get admission in master’s basic sciences like M.Sc in computer science, math or physics. Please, advise me. (Abdul Rafay , Faisalabad)

Ans: In my opinion; Master’s in Agriculture Engineering is a very good qualification; though I am not sure if you did this after the 4 years (Hons) degree. There is a great chance of you getting a scholarship in agriculture sciences especially research, if you continue your M.Phil in any of the areas within the agricultural sciences and then apply for a research funding. Most countries, including Germany, USA and Australia, should give you a research position or opportunity. I am not sure what to advise you in terms of enhancing your BBS but you should look towards a better opportunity then teaching in a school.

Q4: Dear Abidi Sb, I am a student of BBA at National Textile University Faisalabad. I seek your advice which subject area/specialisation would be better for me, HRM, marketing or finance? (M Abdul Hafeez, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Abdul Hafeez, selection of specialism depends on your strengths in the relevant subjects. Like, if you are good at math and numbers you should choose finance but if you are good at management and negotiating skills you should look at marketing or human resource. I cannot advise further till I have knowledge about your ability in the subjects mentioned above and I hope you will be able to choose the right specialism based on my advice.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).