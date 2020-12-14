Hussain Hamid remains dominant in Air Sial Golf

LAHORE: Hussain Hamid compiled a total of 41 aggregate points to remain dominant in the contest for the first Air Sial Golf Championship at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

Young Hussain was animated in his hitting off the tees on the par 4's and par 5's, making use of the one wood on the par 5's and for ensuring precision, depending on his two iron on the par 4's. This strategy served him well and during the 18 holes he virtually took command of the Air Sial Golf Championship with a display of unfaltering hitting and self-assured putting on the greens. Hussain had three birdies, twelve regulation pars and three bogies.

Out of the other dexterous aspirants, the participant who made his mark in the handicap category 0-13 was Abdullah Sharif. He almost became a star by compiling 41 aggregate points, ending up level with the winner Hussain, but as per rules of the championship, Hussain earned more points on the back nine and hence attained the top position.

The third slot was earned by Muhammad Abid with a tally of 38 points.

In the amateur category for players in the handicap category 14-18, the aspirant who ended up in glory was Hassan Naseem. Playing to a handicap of 18, Hassan had a great outing and ended the eighteen holes with a total tally of 40 stable ford points. Two more contenders who performed superbly in this handicap bracket net were Khalid Chaudry and Azhar Iqbal. Khalid lost to Hassan Naseem on count back while Azhar had 39 points.

At the conclusion of the First Air Sial Golf Championship, the prizes were awarded to the players by Fazal Jilani, Chairman, Air Sial.