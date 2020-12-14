close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Conflicts and negotiations

December 14, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Shocked’ (Dec 12) by Dr Irfan Zafar. The reason why our country is facing several crises is that our political parties are always fighting with each other. It is always the common people who suffer in this political fight. Recently, the authorities arrested a restaurant owner where opposition leaders had food.

The ruling government should focus on its performance to complete the promises it made with the people instead of taking such action against the people. I urge the PTI government to negotiate with the opposition parties.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

