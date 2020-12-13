Eggs price reaches new heights in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The price of eggs on Saturday reached ever highest rate of 195 rupees per dozen in Abbottabad city and 210 rupees in the rural areas of the district.

After the outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan besides other commodities, the skyrocketing price of eggs has become out of reach to the middle class.

The egg prices have reached new heights as the retail price was 195 rupees per dozen in the city area while in the rural areas of the district the price of eggs remained in between 200 to 210.

While talking to APP, an egg dealer Ishtiaq Mughal said that there are multiple factors that are affecting egg production and its price in Pakistan.

He said that during the outbreak of COVID-19 imported items for the poultry sector were blocked.

He said that all whole sellers are bearing huge losses as they are purchasing eggs from farmers at Rs150/dozen.

Ishtiaq said that eggs’ price hike is not only the issue of Pakistan, the situation in our neighboring countries is even worst when the wholesale price of eggs exceeds 3300 rupees per box then usually Afghan buyers stop purchasing eggs from Pakistan but this time they are still purchasing as the price crossed 5200 rupees as the price of eggs in Pakistan is still lowest as compared to the neighbour countries.

More than half of the poultry production was halted everywhere in the world, farmers and whole sellers were facing huge losses while the only retailer in the market is satisfied with the situation, he said.

He said that keeping in view of the current situation of poultry and eggs market, it seems the retails price of eggs would reach 250 rupees per dozen. Ishtiaq disclosed that on one side middle class and the lower middle class is affected by the price hike and on the other, the demand of eggs is increasing day-by-day moreover the demand of so-called organic eggs those were selling on 100 rupees extra price and one dozen boxed eggs with 20 rupees extra price were at the rise in the market.