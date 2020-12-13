Another doctor dies of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Saturday claimed the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll of doctors who have died of the infectious disease to 28 in the province.

The latest victim was a noted female pathologist, Prof Zaibun Nisa.

She had been suffering from the viral infection for the last few days and was admitted to the Northwest General Hospital in Peshawar, where she died.

Prof Zaibun Nisa had retired as head of pathology department of the Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar and later joined the Kabir Medical College Peshawar as chairperson of its pathology section.

She has become the 28th doctor who has died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), a major organisation representing doctors in the province, has lamented what it called “silence of the government” to provide any financial package to the doctors and other health workers who have died of coronavirus.

According to the PDA, the doctors and health workers providing services to the corona patients must be compensated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Zebun Nisa.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with family members of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed for granting courage to the bereaved family. He also praised the services of the medical community in fighting corona and said their dedication and professionalism in this hour of trial would always be remembered.