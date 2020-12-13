Maintenance work at 50 parks completed

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work on repairing, restoration, and decoration of more than 50 parks in different sectors of the metropolitan.

Portable washrooms have been installed in the parks. Tenders have been issued for the uplifting of Srinagar Highway and Landscape of Golra Interchange. The fountains across the city will be restored soon.

According to details, CDA’s work for repairing, restoration, and beautification of all the small and big parks of the city are underway. In the first phase the work in all the big 50 parks including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-10, G-11, and others have been completed. Tenders have been issued for work in all the other parks. Few tenders have been opened and work in few parks has been started.

The work includes repairing swings, walking tracks, and green belts; plantation, cutting of dried wood and shrubs, anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus spray, and others. CDA's department of environment will complete the work on the restoration of fountains soon.