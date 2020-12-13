Russian Umar Kremlev elected new AIBA president

LAUSANNE: Russian Umar Kremlev was on Saturday elected president of the troubled International boxing Association (AIBA), vowing to restore the body’s Olympic status.

Kremlev won 57.33 percent of the vote to become new head of the sports body that represents amateur boxing worldwide.

“Let me make it clear: the path to rebuilding AIBA is not easy,” said Kremlev, head of the Russian boxing federation since 2017.

“It will not happen overnight. We have to unite together and work with one mission, and one mission alone: rebuilding the credibility and trust that AIBA once had in the minds of sports people worldwide and that includes, of course, restoring AIBA’s Olympic status.”