Waseem fully fit and excited for Lahore fight

KARACHI: Former two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem on Saturday said that he is in top shape and will win his December 19 fight against Jeny Boy Boca of Philippines at Lahore.

“Yes, I am 200 percent in top shape and InshaAllah will win fight on my home soil,” Waseem told 'The News' in an interview from Glasgow.

This will be a ranking fight and after winning it Waseem’s next step might be to opt for world title fight.

Lahore’s fight will be the first for Waseem on his home soil. And it will be interesting to see how the fans respond to the country’s premier professional boxer who is expected to win world title for Pakistan in 2021.

Boca, 26, has played 20 bouts, winning 14 with 12 knockouts and losing six with three knockouts.

Waseem on the other hand has played 11 bouts, winning ten with seven knockouts. He just lost one fight when he was controversially undone by South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the world title bout in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

Waseem is quite satisfied with the way he is being prepared in Glasgow.

“I am very much satisfied with my preparation here. I also have been working with England’s top nutritionist Steven Floyd. I am very happy and very much energised. This may be a big turning point in my career as I am now focusing on nutrition as a real professional and here everything is excellent,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

Initially it was expected that Lahore’s fight would be Middle East title bout but now it is not the case. It will be a ranking fight for the country’s prolific fighter.

When asked whether it would not be difficult for him to play a bout after a long time, Waseem said: “Yes I am playing after a long time but there will be no such issues inshaAllah.”

Waseem will land in Lahore on December 14.

Responding to a question, Waseem said that he would play against the Philippine fighter as per his plan. “Yes, if there is a chance I may go for knockout win,” the fighter said.