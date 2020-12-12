Pakistan confers civil award on Chinese commerce minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Pakistan has awarded Zhong Shan, Minister for Commerce with the “Hilal-i-Pakistan” award in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.
According to Gwadar Pro, Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque conferred the “Hilal-i-Pakistan” civil award of Pakistan upon Mr. Zhong Shan, on behalf of the President of Pakistan at a special Investiture Ceremony held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Ambassador said the award recognized Mr. Zhong’s contributions as a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship. In his capacity as Minister for Commerce, he had been instrumental in promoting the 2nd phase of the Pakistan-China free-trade agreement, which came into effect at the start of 2020 and facilitating Pakistan’s active participation in headline events such as the China International Import Expo and the 17th China-ASEAN Expo.
Mr. Zhong stated that the award was not only a personal honor bestowed by the President of Pakistan but also a symbol of the trust and confidence Pakistan reposed in the time-honored all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. China’s Ministry of Commerce would continue to deepen economic and trade ties with Pakistan. The ceremony was preceded by a meeting during which it was agreed to further promote Pakistan-China trade and economic relations in line with the consensus of the leadership of both countries and for the benefit of the two peoples.