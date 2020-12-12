SAPM inaugurates gas pipeline in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab inaugurated a new gas pipeline here on Friday.

On the occasion, Arbab said that domestic gas consumers in Peshawar had been facing the problems of shortage and low pressure since long.“After assuming power, the PTI government focused attention on the solution to the gas problem and after consistent efforts, we have been able to address the issue,” he added.

A 12-inch wide and 16km long pipeline has been connected with the main gas pipeline, which will help to increase the gas pressure for domestic usage. The new pipeline will facilitate at least 1,50,000 households.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali, Chairman CPEC Committee Arbab Sher Ali, MPA Asif Khan, MPA Malik Wajid, GM Sui Gas Mr. Taj Ali and senior officers of Sui Gas Department were present during the inauguration.