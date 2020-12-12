MPA says govt reopening markets, other premises in Khyber

BARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Shafiq Afridi said on Friday that the government would reopen all closed premises that were shut in the days of militancy in Khyber tribal district.

Speaking at reopening ceremony of Qambarabad Market in Bara Bazaar, he said the government’s top priority was to reopen closed business and trade centres. He added the security forces had closed the Qambarabad Market 15 years ago due to militancy.

“We want to make Bara a hub of business once again," the MPA said, adding that Bara bazaar was a famous trade centre in Pakistan. He said the tribal people’s infrastructure was destroyed by militants and military operations.

“The PTI government has been struggling to provide basic amenities to the people because they have suffered much due to absence of facilities such as education, health and businesses,” Shafiq Afridi said.

Chairman Shalobar Qaumi Council Abdul Ghani Afridi, Anjuman Tajiran-e-Bara chairman Said Ayaz, social activist Gul Meen Afridi, Asghar Khan Afridi and other elders were present on occasion.