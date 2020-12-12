Tayyab wins Pakistan International Squash

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam held his nerve to edge out Nasir Iqbal in an epic final to win the $12,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Friday.

Tayyab won 11-7, 6-11, 3-11, 12-10, 13-11 to validate his status as Pakistan No 1 player.

Madina Zafar was crowned women’s champion as she defeated her sister Faiza Zafar 11-8, 11-1, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9 in an exciting final.

The men’s final lived up to expectations as till the end, it was difficult to judge the ultimate winner. Nasir looked favourite to take the title after he won two of the first three games while showing more maturity and complete court coverage.

After losing the first game, he came back strongly to win the second and third more due to exceptional control and shot precision. Nasir’s rasping backhand shots were too hot to handle for Tayyab.

The real drama, however, was unveiled in the fourth game where Nasir had all the chances of wrapping up the match. He got three title points that were saved by Tayyab. The same happened in the fifth and the last game where Nasir again got two title points, Tayab not only saved these but went on to clinch the title.

“I never lost hope of winning the title. Though Nasir had all the chances of wrapping up the match, I stayed calm under pressure and played my normal game. It was a difficult task as surviving three match points in the fourth and two in the fifth game was never an easy challenge, yet I realized not to commit unforced errors,” Tayyab said after winning the title.

He hoped that this title would go a long way in further improving his game’s standard. “When you play such a long final, it always gives you confidence.”

Tayyab’s impressive calmness earned him the title as he won the extended fifth game 13-11.

Meanwhile, in the final of $6,000 women’s event, third seed Madina Zafar defeated Faiza Zafar in a five-game thriller.

It was really an entertaining final as both the sisters gave all they had to make a match of it. While Madina was seen at her best in the early part of the final, Faiza fought back to take the third and fourth games. It could have been anyone’s final as both sisters played neck-and-neck game. Ultimately Madina took the fifth game and emerged as winner of the title.

Former British Open champion and Pakistan Squash Federation vice president Qamar Zaman was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Results: Men’s final: Tayyab Aslam bt Nasir Iqbal 11-7, 6-11, 3-11, 12-10, 13-11.

Women’s final: Madina Zafar bt Faiza Zafar 11-8, 11-1, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9.