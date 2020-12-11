Crackdown on PML-N activists

LAHORE: Crackdown on the PML-N activists continued ahead of the PDM’s Jalsa at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

A camp set up at Ichhra by the PML-N workers was dismantled by the police team that confiscated the sound system and also arrested the party activists including Tauseef Shah. On Wednesday, DJ Butt was arrested by the Model Town Police for creating hurdles in the way of government work, violating sound system act and possessing illegal weapon. A case against the PML-N leaders Afzal Khokhar, Saiful Malook Khokhar and over 500 unidentified workers was also registered in Nawab Town Police Station for holding a motorcycle rally. During the last few days, over 36 cases against the PML-N workers were registered. Police also started placing containers at entry points and exit points of other cities to stop activists of the PDM from joining Lahore Jalsa. It is also learnt that the leaders and workers of the opposition parties will be arrested in the name of violation of corona SOPs just to stop them from joining the main ‘power show’.