Girl undergoes sex-change surgery in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A 19-year-old girl student of a local college has become a boy after undergoing sex-change surgery.

The family sources said, Hira Usman, the daughter of late Dr Uslan Shah, a resident of Kabul River Canal area, started feeling hormonal changes in her body when she was 10 years old.

She was examined by doctors who started her treatment after confirming that her body had more male hormones.

The treatment was later followed by two surgeries, first in Peshawar and then in Islamabad. The surgeries changed here sex and she was renamed Hassan Shah after attaining new identity.

Hira Usman is a student of the first semester of BS Political Science at the Girls Degree College in Nowshera. She is stated to be a brilliant student while at school.

The family said Hira Usman had been engaged to her cousin who is employed in a company in the United Arab Emirates.