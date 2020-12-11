CM Usman Buzdar blasts PDM leaders for ignoring coronavirus

LAHORE: Usman Buzdar has condemned the politicisation of COVID-19 calamity by the PDM and regretted the opposition is holding meetings while people are catching this virus. In a statement, the chief minister said that playing with the people’s lives was not politics but sheer impassiveness. The nation will never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of a second corona attack. This pandemic has affected the whole world but failed to dent the opposition, he added.

The CM advised the people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this virus. Similarly, they should also follow the policy of social distancing, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar on Thursday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian armed forces along the line of control (LoC) and paid tributes to the two martyred jawans in the firing incident.

He extended sympathies to the heirs and said that martyred jawans were heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. The chief minister said that unprovoked firing by the Indian forces was a condemnable act as their aggressive designs were serious threat to the regional peace.

India should not remain in any confusion as the Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to thwart any aggression, he said. India has crossed all limits of brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the international community should take notice of continued firing incidents by the Indian forces, he added.

condolences: Usman Buzdar visited Dinga, condoled the demise of former caretaker CM Punjab Mian Afzal Hayat with his brother MPA Mian Akhter Hayat and other family members. He admired the political and social services of late Mian Afzal Hayat of Kolian Shah Hussain. Special Assistant to CM, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, MNAs Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan Shah of Kulewal Syedan, Tashfeen Safdar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Ch Saleem Sarwar Jora, MPA Ch Muhammad Arshad and other relatives of late Mian Afzal Hayat were also present on this occasion.