BEIJING: Chinese companies want to develop slaughterhouses in Pakistan, as a step forward contributing to beef export, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, China, reflected in high domestic prices, the overall demand for beef remains strong. Recently, efforts are being made to help Pakistan beef enter China.

“There are already many smart people in the Chinese city of Chengdu who want to develop slaughterhouses in Pakistan,” said Mahmood Akhtar, deputy consul general of Pakistan in Chengdu.