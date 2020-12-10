PML-N MPs start submitting resignations

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Following the decision, taken at the PDM about submitting resignations to party leadership, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians started to submit their resignations to the leadership.

Party sources said that PML-N National Assembly members Agha Rafiullah, Malik Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Muhammad Bashir Virk, members of provincial assembly Azma Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Sohaib Ahmad Bharat, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Akhtar Hussain Badshah, Muhammad Safdar Shakir, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood, Jahangir Khanzada, Chaudhry Bilal Akbar Khan, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Aniza Fatima, Hina Pervaiz Butt, Sania Ashiq, Rukhsana Kausar and Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar sent their resignations to party leadership. Hassan Murtaza of PPP also sent his resignations to the leadership yesterday, which he wrote in Punjabi language.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that so far over three dozen resignations have been received to the party leadership. She said more resignations will come and the exact situation will be shared with the media after the Lahoreâ€™s upcoming rally of December 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Pakistan peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) has decided to take the final decision of the submission of resignation after the meeting of the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC).The date of the PPPâ€™s CEC was not decided yet, it is expected that the meeting be held after the public rally of the Lahore on December 13.

The PPP held its consultative meeting on Wednesday with the chair of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House and was attended by the senior leaders including former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

During the meeting, the different proposals were discussed to make the party strategy with regard to resignations. It was decided that all the decisions of the PDM be abide by and the final decision on the matter of resignations will be taken after the meeting of the CEC of the PPP.

Sources said the PPP wanted a calculated game plan for resistance movement before exercising the option of resignations. It was decided that PPP will participate in the Lahore rally of PDM with full enthusiasm and party workers be mobilised for the rally.

It is expected that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Lahore today and will be there till the public rally of PDM in Lahore on December 13.