Three school students die in Lower Dir accident

TIMERGARA: Three students were killed when a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine in Sur Kamar area of Maidan in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila Police Station here on Wednesday, residents and police said.

They said the students of Government High School Bandai Maidan, identified as Osama, 17, Awais, 18 and Habib Khan, 18, were returning from Kumbar bazaar in a car that suddenly fell into a ravine in Sur Kamar area. As a result, they died on the spot. Residents said that the three were relatives and classmates. It is said that one of the deceased, Osama, was driving the car. All the three belonged to the village Nagotal in Maidan. Local residents and officials of the Rescue 1122 retrieved the bodies and the vehicle after putting in hectic efforts and shifted them to the Nagotal. Later, the deceased were laid to rest at Nagotal in the presence of hundreds of people. Moving scenes were witnessed during the last rituals. Meanwhile, JUI function: Provincial general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Attaul Haq Darvaish said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to establish real democracy and rule of law in the country. He was addressing a party function at Amlook Darra in Talash where an activist of the Jamaat-e-Islami and former councillor Khalil Khan along with his family and friends announced to join the JUI.