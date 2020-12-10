SSU dominates First Lady Commandos Shooting Competition

KARACHI: Female commandos of the Sindh Police Special Security Unit (SSU) secured the top spot in the first lady commandos shooting contest held at the SSU headquarters.

The spokesman for the SSU Karachi said the unitâ€™s female commandos exhibited exceptional professional skills and secured distinct positions in the First Lady Commandos Shooting Competition, December 2020, in which SSU and the Sindh Rangers commandos had participated.

The â€˜Teamâ€™ category of the shooting competition was won by â€˜Team SSUâ€™ after a close contest with â€˜Team Sindh Rangersâ€™, who secured 664 points and 651 points respectively.In the category of â€˜Precision Fireâ€™, the SSUâ€™s Bakhtawar Bhatti came in first, the SSUâ€™s Shahida Khan secured the second position and the SSUâ€™s Rubab Kanwal bagged the third spot.

In â€˜Transition Fireâ€™, the SSUâ€™s Bakhtawar Bhatti came first, the SSUâ€™s Shahida Khan secured the second position and the Rangersâ€™ Mehwish bagged the third spot.

In â€˜Pistol Quick Shootâ€™ category, the SSUâ€™s Shahida Khan came first, the SSUâ€™s Bakhtawar Bhatti secured the second position and Rangersâ€™ Rafia bagged the third spot.In the overall rankings, the SSUâ€™s Bakhtawar Bhatti came first, the SSUâ€™s Shahida Khan secured second position and the Rangersâ€™ Rafia bagged third spot.

Sindh Rangers Director General Maj Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari, who was the chief guest at the event, extended his congratulations to the successful lady commandos of the SSU and the paramilitary force. He urged holding more of such events in future. DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed extended his gratitude for the cooperation of the Sindh Rangers in organising the competition. He said the SSU is paying the maximum attention towards providing modern police training and improving the professional capabilities of the unitâ€™s commandos.

DG Rangers Maj Gen Bukhari awarded the trophy and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. DIG Ahmed presented Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to the chief guest. .