Ex-umpire of hockey passes away

ABBOTTABAD: A former international hockey umpire and senior official of Habib Bank Limited, Syed Siddique Shah Bukhari, died after prolonged illness here on Wednesday.

His well-attended namaz-e-janaza was offered in the morning and the body was shifted to his hometown Kohat for burial.

Late Bukhari had remained secretary of the alumni association of the Government College Abbottabad. He represented Pakistan all around the world in the field of hockey. He remained president of the Hazara Table Tennis Association for years and was also a basketball player.