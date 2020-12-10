Syria war deaths rises to 387,000

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: The overall death toll for Syria´s civil war has crept up to 387,000 following the least deadly of 10 years of conflict, a monitor said on Wednesday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the new figure included almost 117,000 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.