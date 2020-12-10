close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 10, 2020

Syria war deaths rises to 387,000

World

AFP
December 10, 2020

BEIRUT: The overall death toll for Syria´s civil war has crept up to 387,000 following the least deadly of 10 years of conflict, a monitor said on Wednesday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the new figure included almost 117,000 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.

Latest News

More From World