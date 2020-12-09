KP IGP visits CTD

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi visited the CTD and Telecommunication Headquarters. A communiqué said that the IGP was received by the high ranking police officers on arrival at CTD headquarters in the provincial capital.

The IGP presided over a high-level meeting at CTD headquarters where he was briefed about the revamping of CTD and its extension to Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). He was informed that CTD officials have been posted in NMDs and 715 more vacancies have been sanctioned. Likewise, six vehicles, communication equipment and modern gadgetries had been provided to CTDs in these districts. The IGP was briefed that all possible steps had been taken for strengthening the CTD network in the NMDs and was informed about technology-driven policing there.

Abbasi inspected various sections of the CTD where he was briefed about the use of modern technologies for combating the terrorists and miscreants. The IGP directed the CTD officials to make best use of their capabilities to thwart their evil designs of the enemies of the country. The IGP directed the CTD high-ups to advertise the vacant posts for hiring of suitable people.

The top cop appreciated the performance of CTD police in flushing out the terrorists from the province. They were also directed to make best use of modern technology for achieving the desired targets against the anti-state elements. The IGP vowed that CTD would be equipped with modern gadgetries, enabling it to defeat the enemies of peace.

Later, the IGP visited the Telecommunication headquarters in Peshawar where he was welcomed by DIG Telecommunication Shaukat Abbas and other officers. On this occasion the IGP inspected the newly purchased vehicles, fitted with high frequency jammers, for CTD officials posted at NMDs. The IGP said that all available resources would be utilized to equip police with sophisticated weapons and modern gadgetries.