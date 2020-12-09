Fesco releases material for 1,322 electricity connections

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has released material for 1,322 new and pending electricity connections in all eight districts of its region. The Fesco spokesman said here on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fesco Engineer Arshad Munir had directed superintending engineers of all five circles to ensure provision of new electricity connections to the consumers without any delay.

He said that the Fesco had released material for 1,322 domestic, commercial, industrial and for tube wells electricity connections. He said that 45 industrial, 127 tube-wells, 27 commercial and 16 other connections would be provided in first circle while 77 industrial, 65 tube-wells, 44 commercial and one domestic connection would be provided in second circle.

Some 40 industrial, 378 tube wells, 61 commercial, two water supply and two domestic connections would be provided in Jhang circle.