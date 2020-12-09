Businessman Siraj Teli dies

DUBAI: Former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli passed away in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, the businessman had been diagnosed with pneumonia and was under-treatment at a hospital in the Emirates. Born in 1953, Teli graduated from Karachi’s Government Commerce College in 1974.

Teli was known for campaigning for the rights of business and industrial community of Karachi. The businessman was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government in 2011.

Teli’s death triggered an outpouring of condolences. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Teli’s death as did current KCCI president Shahriq Vohra, who remembered Teli as a visionary and a leader for all.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said: “I frequently interacted with him on issues facing Karachi’s business community and learned from his valuable experiences and advice.”