PHF think tank to discuss way forward in Peshawar

KARACHI: The think tank of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), including president, secretary and chairman selection committee, will gather on the occasion of National Under 16 Championship’s final in Peshawar, and finalise the plans of preparation of national senior junior and teams' training camps keeping in mind the situation during the second wave of COVID-19, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.

The PHF had planned that they would first organise 12-15 days training camps of both teams in one province and during the same period or after the camp 12 matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors would be organised starting from Punjab, by the middle of December.

But the second wave of COVID 19 has made things difficult for the PHF. The sources said that they are at high alert, regarding the increasing number of COVID 19 cases. The programme of training camps and matches in three provinces would only be implemented after considering the situation created by this second wave.

Sources said that PHF successfully organised the national championship to provide maximum match practice to players.

The PHF sources said that neither would they reduce the training camp duration nor cut the number of matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors but would make the plan according to the protocols of COVID 19.

The sources said that after meeting of PHF thing tank, the plan and preparation program would be finalised and PHF would announce the probable players of training camps of both teams, schedule of training camps and dates of 12 the matches. The PHF would announce all these details in a couple of days, the sources said.