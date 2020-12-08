CPEC chief, maritime affairs minister discuss projects completion

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi at his office in Islamabad Monday.

During the meeting, the progress on various CPEC projects was discussed, said a press release. Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi appreciated the efforts of Chairman CPEC Authority and his team to ensure swift completion of the various projects and hoped that the CPEC will transform Pakistan into an industrial and logistical hub. Asim Saleem Bajwa expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the Maritime Affairs Minister and the ministry for the success of CPEC.