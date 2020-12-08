LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be directly responsible for any untoward incident in case the government tried to stop the Lahore public meeting or created any hindrances in its arrangements.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah while addressing a press conference here on Monday, after a meeting of the PDM in the city.

Rana Sanaullah said Lahore’s jalsa would be held on Dec 13 at any cost. He said the PDM had formed a committee to make arrangements for the big event. Sana said all parties in the PDM had nominated their representatives for the jalsa committee to finalise the arrangements. He said the committee and the PDM leadership would visit Minar-e-Pakistan on Tuesday (today) to assess the jalsa needs.

“We need good sound and lighting systems to hold such a big event where millions of people are expected to come,” he said. The PML-N leader regretted that on the one hand the prime minister was threatening people against giving the PDM chairs and tents and on the other he was saying that the government would not stop the alliance from holding the jalsa.

Answering a question about the timing of jalsa, Rana Sanaullah said the PDM leadership wanted to hold the jalsa in daylight.To a question about arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers during the PML-N government, Rana said that the PML-N government had given full security to the rallies and jalsas of the PTI.

PPP leader Qamaruz-Zaman Kaira told the media persons the PDM Lahore public meeting would be a referendum against selected and puppet government, adding that the jalsa would throw out the government.

He said the PDM decided to depute at least 500 workers for the safety of Lahore rally and controlling traffic. He said these workers should look different from the participants so they should be given a uniform, or similar caps or cards and that did not mean that they had become an army or a uniformed group of political parties. He said the PDM believed in peaceful protests.