11 villagers in unlawful custody: Court awards 11-month term to SHO to sweep mosque

SUKKUR: District and Sessions Judge Kandhkot-Kashmore Jamsheed Ahmed Awan on Tuesday awarded a unique punishment to SHO Kamal police station for illegally detaining 11 villagers by ordering him to keep a local mosque clean by working there for 11 months.
The District and Sessions Judge, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jamsheed Ahmed Awan, on Tuesday heard the case of unlawful detention of 11 villagers by SHO Wakeel Ahmed Jafferi of the Police Station Kamal. The victims were recovered following a raid on the private detention centre by Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Domki. The D&SJ convicted SHO Jafferi of Kamal Police Station to work at a local mosque and keep it clean for 11 months, plant trees in Police Headquarters within a week. He ordered the officer to appear before the court every month along with a certificate of work at the mosque by its Pesh Imam, failing which he will undergo 11 months of imprisonment.