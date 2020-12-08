Punjab CM chairs meeting: â€˜Number of corona patients has dangerously increasedâ€™

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the apex committee meeting at his office on Monday which was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj-Gen Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Muhammad Amir Majeed and high ranking military officials.Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, IG police, ACS and medical experts also attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed serious concern over non-implementation of corona SOPs and agreed to make concerted efforts for its effective implementation.

Strict action will have to be taken if the same situation persists and the military, as well as civil administration will jointly continue striving for saving lives. Resources will be fully utilised for the treatment of corona patients, it decided.

The meeting resolved strict compliance of face masks at public places, offices and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation.It also dilated upon the proposal of imposing fine for SOPs' violation at public places and decided to implement closure timings of markets.

Corona SOPs will be implemented without putting an end to economic activities. The meeting decided to further limit public movement in the areas where smart and micro lockdown was imposed.

The chief minister stated the number of patients had been dangerously increased and the government wanted to overcome the second wave by ensuring compliance of SOPs. Necessary restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the economic problems of the working class, he added.

He informed that the government was giving attention to providing facilities for the treatment of corona patients in the hospitals and added that HDUs had been reactivated in teaching hospitals along with reopening of the field hospital in Expo Centre. The health department has been provided funds and the decisions of the apex committee will be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Corps Commander Majid Ehsan expressed the commitment to continue cooperation with the Punjab government for dealing with the corona challenges.The collective efforts will be made more efficient as protection of public lives is more important.

Overcoming the second corona wave is a national challenge and armed forces are standing with the civil administration for the protection of human lives, he continued.

The chief minister and other participants also paid tributes to the services of Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan for overcoming corona and other challenges. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health told the meeting that the current corona situation was equivalent to the level of June 2020 and the Punjab government provided 207 new ventilators along with improving necessary facilities in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan held a farewell meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. The chief minister will chair 38th provincial cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).