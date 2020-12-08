Bilawal asks Sindh CM to ensure fair recruitment process

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Monday. The chief minister briefed his party chairman on the Covid-19 situation and the steps taken by the Sindh government to protect the people.

Shah told Bilawal of development projects, being carried out by the provincial government, which had been delayed as the federal government had given less money to the Sindh government than the provinces’ due share. He said the Sindh government had surpassed its own tax collection targets so far.

The PPP chairman asked the chief minister to start the recruitment process for job vacancies in the Sindh government and ensure transparency. He stressed that more employment opportunities may be created in the private sector as well. It may be recalled here that both the PPP chairman and the chief minister, who had been declared corona positive, have tested negative for Covid-19 following isolation.