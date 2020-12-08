RDA discusses urban development projects for Raja Bazaars

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Monday chaired a committee meeting on urban projects for the historic center Raja Bazaar.

The main plans are to highlight Rawalpindi’s heritage, improve living conditions in Raja Bazaar and traffic system, increase tourism, urban regeneration in Sarafa and Bhabra Bazaars, conservation of Sujan Singh Haveli and street improvement, promoting sustainable urban mobility in historic Rawalpindi Bazaar, resilience strategy for Rawalpindi and livelihood opportunities through job creation & entrepreneurship, says a press release.

Tariq said improving the traffic system in Raja Bazaar and water sewerage system was very important. He asked the Wapda authorities to submit an estimation of the project relating to induction of electric wires in a pipeline. He also affirmed his support toward the MCR to get the work done according to the timelines. It was decided to launch the Sarafa Bazaar and Sujan Singh Haveli projects by February 2021.