IHC sacks ASJ over brawl with MPA’s husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed Additional Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan after finding him guilty of misconduct during a brawl with Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja’s husband in September. According to a notification issued by the IHC registrar, Awanhad appeared before an inquiry commission investigating a fight between him and the MPA’s husband at a petrol pump near the Foreign Office in Islamabad. After completing its investigations, the inquiry commission, in its report, declared Awan guilty of misconduct. In the light of the inquiry commission report, the IHC dismissed the judge.