University of Sargodha to start PhD on Seerat

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha will be the first varsity to start a PhD programme on Seeratun Nabi (SAW). It was said by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent interview to a private channel.

In this regard, the university had already submitted two PC-1 to establish the Sargodha Institute of Muslim Civilisation and strengthening of PhD Programmes in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities. Both PC-1 had been sent to the Planning Commission of Pakistan in order to implement the plans of the Institute for Muslim Civilisation and the strengthening of PhD Programmes.

The projects were aimed at highlighting the diverse aspects of Islamic civilisation and culture and promoting research through balanced dialogue on Islam across the globe. The institute would also promote cooperation with international organisations working on Islamic civilisation. It would enable students to understand Islamic culture, science and ideology. It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Seerat Chair had also been established at the University of Sargodha.