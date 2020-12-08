Banks to observe extended hours

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said that banks would observe extended working hours on December 8 (Tuesday) to facilitate tax collection, a statement said.

To facilitate the collection of government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00pm on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday), for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00pm on the same day by the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), it said.

All banks are; therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT, it added.