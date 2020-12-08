Pakistan’s progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our leaders should tell whether they believe that the country is progressing. Between the 1960s and 1970s, Pakistan saw many development projects. At present, however, our country is nowhere close to other developing countries when it comes to the availability of the basic necessities.
The current government should think about it before it’s too late.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi