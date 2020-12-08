close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
December 8, 2020

Pakistan’s progress

Newspost

 
December 8, 2020

Our leaders should tell whether they believe that the country is progressing. Between the 1960s and 1970s, Pakistan saw many development projects. At present, however, our country is nowhere close to other developing countries when it comes to the availability of the basic necessities.

The current government should think about it before it’s too late.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

