PDM’s rallies spreading corona: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the PDM’s rallies are playing an important role in spreading Corona. Prime Minister Imran Khan was never blackmailed by the opposition and he will not be blackmailed in the future as well, the governor said while addressing a cake-cutting ceremony of Christmas at Governor's House here on Monday and later talking to the media. “Narendra Modi is a murderer of minorities and peace. History will never forgive him. Pakistan is providing protection and religious freedom to minorities according to the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” Sarwar said.

He said ever since the PTI government has come to power, “We have ensured the protection of the lives and property of the minorities. The religious freedom of the minorities in Pakistan is unparalleled in the world,” The governor condemned atrocities against Kashmiris and other minorities in India, including Muslims, saying that minorities in India have become completely insecure.

RSS terrorists are committing massacres with the support of police and other authorities but the world has become a silent spectator which is condemnable. There was no doubt that peace in the region would remain a dream unless Kashmir issue is resolved and the minorities living in India are protected from the terrorism of Modi led government, he said.

To a question, the governor said that the opposition parties were stubbornly holding rallies to intensify Corona situation in Lahore and these parties are holding rallies despite Corona spike. He said Imran Khan is doing politics of principle and vision and no one could blackmail him.