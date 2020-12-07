Five held for violating Marriage Act, corona SOPs

FAISALABAD: The district administration on Sunday arrested five people besides registering cases against management of five marriage halls and sealing three fast food points for non-compliance of Marriage Act and violating corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool got a case registered against the management of five marriage halls for violating the Marriage Act and corona SOPs and arrested five persons. The police arrested the management of hall no 1 and 2 of Chiniot Palace, Royal Banquet on Satiana Road, Al-Haram Marriage Hall at Gulberg and Huzaifa Marriage Hall. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari during inspection sealed Hill Marquee, Castle Marquee and Chenab Barbecue on Susan Road for violating corona SOPs. Later, the AC City inspected parking areas of Allied Hospital and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for overcharging. The administration also arrested three persons from the parking stands of Allied and General Hospital and lodged two FIRs at GM Abad and Civil Lines police stations.

MEETING: A meeting of the district management and operational committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at his office on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool, Social Welfare Deputy Director Muhammad Farooq Butt, officers of Social Welfare, Industries and various concerned departments also attended the meeting. During the meeting, it was decided to issue registration certificates to 21 more NGOs of Social Welfare and Industries departments after approval of the committee. The meeting was also informed that after checking the NGOs/charities accounts, documentation, members record, audit and progress reports, a certificate containing permission to work at district and tehsil level was being issued by the concerned agencies.

The DC directed the concerned departments to expedite the disposal of pending applications and all matters should be transparent and factual. He said that confirming the data uploaded by the NGOs and making recommendations in the light of which further steps were being taken.

SUGARCANE CRUSHING SEASON: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that strict monitoring of sugarcane crushing season is underway in the district and no one will be allowed to exploit the farmers.

Addressing a meeting here, the DC said that the district administration officers, including assistant commissioners, were monitoring the crushing season besides checking the weighbridges set up in the mills areas and sealed four illegal weighbridges and registered case against their owners.

He said that the district administration would fully protect the rights of sugarcane growers and sugar mills management.

However, he added, unauthorised deduction of even a single rupee by the mills would not be tolerated.

55 HELD FOR DECANTING: The Civil Defence Department registered cases against 55 persons for running illegal oil agencies and decanting in a crackdown during the last two months.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that action was being taken against the illegal traders of LPG gas and oil agencies. He warned that strict action would be taken against those found involved in running illegal oil agencies and decanting.