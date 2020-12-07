By Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am confused about what should I do next after completion of my FSc Pre-Medical which I passed recently. This is to request you to please advise which field would be appropriate for me a BS Bio-Chemistry or BS Food and Technology? I would appreciate your advice and career counselling. (Ahtasham Khokhar, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Ahtasham, I think if you are good in Chemistry and Biology, and you are interested in making a career in Medical and Allied Sciences, then you should choose Bio-Chemistry or perhaps Molecular Biology. According to my experience and in my opinion, you would be able to get more career opportunities in these areas considering the increasing spread of new viruses and developments that are taking place in this area. However, Food Technology is also an emerging subject area but comparatively the opportunities are limited in Pakistan.

Q2: Respected Abidi sir, right now I am in 10th grade. I scored 90% marks in my 9th grade. I am a student of Biology and I am confused whether I should choose engineering or medical pathway after I would get free from my final exams? Let me tell you sir that I am good in Mathematics. I can do well in both medical and engineering fields. I have a strong interest in Computer but do not like Computing as a subject. My mother is suggesting me to choose medical subject in future. I would be grateful if you please guide me so that I choose the right path after my Matric. I would be looking forward to your answer. (Hannan Shamsi, Karachi).

Ans: If you are good in subjects like Biology and Math, then I would recommend that you continue with the Pre-Medical subjects and work hard to get into MBBS. If you fail to get into MBBS the other option would be to look at allied and Biomedical/ Biological Sciences that have better career opportunities too. Engineering of course is slightly less competitive as compared to the medical and if your Maths is strong as you say; it would be easier for you to get into an engineering university. It is important that you decide the right engineering area and you can look at doing Electronic Communication or Mechatronics as your first preference.

Q3: Dear sir, my son completed his masters in MPA with 3.23 CGPA, from Bahawalpur in 2019. He has been applying for job recently but no one is interested to hire him as he has no internship or experience. Where he should go for this experience or job? Can he go abroad for further studies to improve upon? What and where is the scope of this qualification? What next he should go about it. He is also qualified in BCom. (Naseem Khan Kakkayzai, Narowal).

Ans: I'm sorry to say that it is very unfortunate being jobless or not getting any opportunity but it is important for your son to find a job and yes I agree it takes time to get a reasonable opportunity. I'm unable to provide information on job opportunities in your area (Narowal) but I'm sure there are a number of industries and business houses that would require the services of a public administrator etc. I think your son must have chosen MPA after doing some research where he wants to work and something about his career? It is a good idea to find an internship to start with. This could be paid or unpaid and a little bit of hard work and struggle he should be able to convince an organisation to accept him through preparing a good CV and interview.

Q4: I have done my BA in 2007 and then started my job in private sector and I passed my BBS (HR) in 2019. Sir, I need your help regarding my next education as I want to do my MS in Supply Chain or HR. I am working in administration department as supervisor from 2013. Secondly, my younger sister passed FSc (pre-medical) examination with 78% marks and now she is studying in BSc (Chemistry, Zoology and Botany). But some time she says that she want to become a general nurse after FSc but as per heavy fee in private sector we cannot do this and on merit there is no seat available on 78% marks. Please advise which subject she should choose in master programme as per future era. Best Regards. (Zill-e-Subhan, Chakwal)

Ans: I think you have worked hard and done well to get a 4-year honors degree in Human Resource which is an important area. If you think you understand the importance of Supply and Logistics then a degree in Supply Chain Management would certainly add more value to your Bachelor degree in Human Resource and open up more career opportunities. The decision is yours as I'm not aware of the type of administration work that you are currently involved as a supervisor? If this job needs more qualifications in supply chain then certainly I would recommend that you do an MSc in Supply Chain.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).