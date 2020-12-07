Governor warns Opp of strict action if law defied

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the dream of the opposition to overthrow the government before the Senate elections will never be fulfilled.

The Senate and general elections will be held on time. The PTI government does not believe in political revenge and no one is being targeted for political revenge. He was talking to media in Model Town on Sunday after the death anniversary of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi and Chehlum of Allama Niaz Naqvi. The governor said that it would be better if PDM reconsidered their decision of holding rallies so that the country could be saved from corona situation like that of America.

It is the responsibility of the government agencies to ensure the rule of law, the governor said adding if the opposition tried to take the law into their hand strict action would be taken. The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear and unequivocal policy that there could be no compromise on transparent accountability and elimination of corruption. If the opposition wants to end the accountability process, it will never happen, he said. No matter how many rallies they hold, the government will complete its term, Sarwar maintained.

Replying to a question, the governor said that he wanted to tell all the opposition parties, including PML-N that only living people do politics so first of all people should think about their lives. The current situation is not about politics but about fighting against corona.

Addressing the participants in death anniversary of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi and Chehlum of Allama Niaz Naqvi, Ch Sarwar said that both the personalities served Islam and humanity. These two scholars were the mobilisers of the unity of the Ummah. He said that followers of all religious schools of thought had to live together in Pakistan and work for the Muslim unity. The role of Ulema in protection of non-Muslim minorities and raising awareness about corona is commendable.

The governor said that the voice raised in mosques about precautionary measures of corona had an effect on the general public. History always remembered those personalities who have served the people.