Sun Dec 06, 2020
AFP
December 6, 2020

US N-deal with Iran: S Arabia says Gulf states must be consulted

AFP
December 6, 2020

MANAMA: The Gulf states must be fully consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.

“Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on, vis a vis the negotiations with Iran,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

