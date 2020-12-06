US N-deal with Iran: S Arabia says Gulf states must be consulted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANAMA: The Gulf states must be fully consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.
“Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on, vis a vis the negotiations with Iran,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.