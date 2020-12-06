Will exit, but won’t ever betray country with NRO: PM

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would vacate “the chair” but would never “betray the country” by granting an NRO — a concession — to the opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government rally in Lahore picked up steam.

In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, snippets of which were tweeted by the Prime Minister’s Office ahead of its broadcast, the Premier said the government would not give permission to the opposition to hold the public gathering and revealed cases would be filed against facilitators of the rally.

“We will file FIRs (first information reports) against everyone — from the Kursi Wala (chairs supplier) to the sound systems handlers — but we will not stop them (opposition leaders) from going there,” Khan said.

The December 13 public gathering in Lahore is being hosted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Despite local administrations denying permission for public meetings owing to the second wave of coronavirus, the PDM has so far organised two political events — one in Peshawar and another in Multan. According to Geo news, Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner refused to grant the PDM permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the ongoing health crisis in the country.

While responding to another question, Khan said the opposition was not interested in the country. “The only thing they want is an NRO. I will leave the chair (PM Office) but never betray the country by giving them an NRO,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Punjab president and lawmaker Rana Sanaullah vowed that the Lahore rally would be a “public referendum against the government”.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the anti-narcotics court, he said people would express solidarity with the PDM at the “full house” Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that people from entire country would attend the gathering. “Now Imran Khan is hiding behind the coronavirus. But the corona hiding in Bani Gala will be brought out, and its treatment will be completed.”

Sanaullah said: “Imran Niazi has been saying for the past two-and-a-half years that he will not spare anyone, now Imran Niazi should listen: the opposition will not spare him and will send him to jail.”

He also said party supremo Nawaz Sharif committed in an all parties conference held on September 20 that if the PDM decides to resign from the assemblies, the PML-N would follow suit. “If the PDM decides [to do so], the PML-N is ready to submit resignations from assemblies,” he added.