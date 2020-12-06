Masjid committees formed to enforce Covid-19 SOPs

MANSEHRA: District administration has constituted masjid committees to ensure compliance of SOPs of coronavirus at worship places in various areas.

“Apart from other measures, we have constituted committees consisting of prayer leaders, local elders, police personnel, schoolteachers and patwaris to ensure that all precautionary measures are strictly followed at the mosques across the district,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told reporters at the end of sixth District Coordination Committee for Covid-19 meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting, attended by District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch, additional DC Maqbool Hussain, and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Mohammad Sadiq, decided to ensure enforcement of SOPs at mosques, bus terminals, passenger vehicles, shops, officers and bazaars.

“Our, district’s Covid-19 positivity ratio is higher, which we must bring down steadily within a week through ensuring enforcement of SOPs in every field of life,” said Dr Qasim.

The deputy commissioner said that the masjid committees would ensure that the worshippers wore masks, observed social distancing and disinfected the premises.

Dr Amir Bakhtiar, the district focal person for Covid-19, briefing the district coordination committee, said that a total of 1931 people had tested positive since the outbreak of the pandemic in the district and 1,532 of them had recovered so far.