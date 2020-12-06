Salman Agha fined for showing dissent

KARACHI: Southern Punjab’s Salman Ali Agha has been fined 40 percent of his match fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s six wickets defeat against Northern in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match here at the UBL Sports Complex.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Salman was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The incident happened in the second session’s play of the penultimate day on Friday, when Salman, after being declared caught behind off Mohammad Nawaz, showed dissent by putting his hands on his helmet to express his disbelief and disappointment.

After the day’s play, Salman pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Afridi.