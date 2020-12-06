Sindhâ€™s culture a message of unity and harmony: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party has said the Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindhâ€™s culture is a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of Sindh Culture Day being observed on Sunday (today), he said Saturday that this was the day of the youth, the real heir of this rich heritage.

Bilawal said rich music or cultural dance of the Mehran valley has given the arts a new colour and there is a need to learn how to make our cultural activities a platform for the promotion of our social and economic activities.

Sindh Culture Day may be celebrated every year with a new theme like the days commemorated by the UN, he said, adding that the diversity of cultures, religions, ethnicities and creed is the new nomenclature of modern peace and harmony.

He extended his heartiest congratulations to all those celebrating Sindh Culture Day in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.